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Four Governors Under Criminal Investigation for Covid-19 Nursing Home Deaths
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82 views • May 28, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the list of governors who sent Covid-19 patients to nursing homes, then tried to blame the horrible decision on Trump.
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