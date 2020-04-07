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#AmericanCountdown FULL Did Bill Gates-Backed #Coronavirus 'Experts' Lie To Trump To Induce Shutdown
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22 views • April 07, 2020
Sharp analysis and deep discussion by Robert Barnes from 7-9 PM CST to stay ahead of the information curve!
This Monday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down how the government models backed by globalist vaccine advocate Bill Gates grossly misrepresented the real coronavirus numbers, possibly to shut down the economy and damage President Trump ahead of 2020. Journalist Jordan Schachtel joins the show to discuss the real numbers behind the overblown coronavirus projections and what Trump can do to turn the looming economic downturn around.
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This Monday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down how the government models backed by globalist vaccine advocate Bill Gates grossly misrepresented the real coronavirus numbers, possibly to shut down the economy and damage President Trump ahead of 2020. Journalist Jordan Schachtel joins the show to discuss the real numbers behind the overblown coronavirus projections and what Trump can do to turn the looming economic downturn around.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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