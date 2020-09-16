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9/11 & BEYOND: The Rothschilds & NUKES -- James Perloff
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74 views • September 16, 2020
Author James Perloff returns to SGT report to discuss the evidence that suggests that tactical nuclear devices were used on 9/11 to demolish World Trade Center buildings 1 and 2. James also talks about the 2017 cover of the Rothschild's Economist Magazine which touts 'The World in 2017' and features 8 tarot cards, one of which is the "death card" which shows a nuclear explosion. Visit James' site JamesPerloff.com to support him & buy his excellent books.

From December 2016.

Further Info :
To 9/11 and Beyond: The Rothschild-Israeli Obsession with Nuclear Weapons :
https://jamesperloff.com/2016/11/22/to-911-and-beyond-the-rothschild-israeli-obsession-with-nuclear-weapons/

9-11/Israel did it :
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PBNjaeG400
SGTreport
Keywords
israelnwo911rothschildshiroshimamossaddancing israelisnukesjames perloffnagasakisatanic one world government
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