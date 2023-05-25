NWO: Dr. Zelenko and now, Dr. Buttar is poisoned to death for exposing COVID-19 vaccines

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Dr. Zelenko died at a young age for exposing the COVID-19 vaccines!



Now, many people believe Dr. Buttar may have been poisoned as well. Dr. Bryan Ardis is here to talk about the tragic death of Dr. Buttar. Before his death Dr. Buttar was adamant that he was poisoned after he conducted an interview with CNN. He suffered from chest pains and had trouble breathing while sleeping.



Dr. Rashid Buttar believed he was the victim of intentional poisoning. Dr. Buttar was a hero of the medical freedom movement and was a threat to covid tyrants and purveyors of lies. He testified before committees on how to treat cancer and autism without using Big Pharma drugs. There are many different ways poison can be delivered into the human body. It could be on surfaces like car door handles or steering wheels.

It can also be in the air we breathe.



Dr. Rashid Buttar believed he was poisoned while in the green room at CNN with something he ate or drank while waiting to go on the air. Dr. Buttar will always be remembered for fighting for the free will that God gave us.



