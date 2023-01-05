What to Wear? To Enter Heaven The Holy of Holies The Pearl Gates Pt 1

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/11/what-to-wear-to-enter-heaven-holy-of.html Protecting Your Heart. What your eyes, since Childhood, love to look at beautiful stones. You don't need to hoard them up on earth you will spend eternity looking at the them. Store up your treasures in heaven. In the Second Treaties of Government John Lock Writes a funny statement: Every man has the RIGHT to be LOVED. Every man must LOVE his neighbor. John Locke’s “Second Treatise of Government” was published in 1690 What did Jesus say: To love your neighbor as you love yourself. Like he is you! Your fellow man. Brothers. William Penn build a City based on "Brotherly Love" called it Brotherly love. Philadelphia William Penn is doing this while John Locke is writing about it. Exodus 28 2 And thou shalt make holy garments for Aaron thy brother for glory and for beauty. Heaven Is Beautiful. (Thy will be done on earth as in heaven.) For a child who loves to look at beautiful gems, streets glistening GOLD. For Eternity. The Holiest of Eternal Homes. This is a power of God. LOVE Debra Williams Confirms this word with a Word from the Lord Midnight Cry With Debra LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Friday On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Website: resistancechicks.com https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary. FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. We cannot be held liable for any actions you take as a result our videos. The viewer must accept sole responsibility associated with the use of the material in this presentation, irrespective of the purpose for which such use or results are applied. The information in this presentation is no substitute for financial advice. All investors should seek advice from a licensed financial adviser having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.



