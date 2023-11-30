Bartering - Start now so you know how to do it when needed

Today we'll have a chat about bartering and how to do it. The learning curve with bartering is the same as with most things and that is you have to do it to get proficient at it. And because there is no pressure on cash a lot of people still want to get paid with cash so it's hard to introduce bartering. I barter tobacco for anything I can but I'm very careful who I offer it to because the last thing I want is to be a target. That's what I am more concerned about than anything else so I keep a low profile I don't even advertise it. Another common barter item is your labour. In any situation I can I try to barter labour it's easy to do is just work and I'm still reasonably fit and most people will know I'm fit so they don't mind me, they know I'm not a slacker so Labor is quite an easy thing to bargain for as long as you have a reputation for work and I do most jobs. One of the people in our little group is into Moonshine, so we can usually barter that off but he's very cautious and so am I when I'm bartering of this stuff. I don't tell anyone where I get it from as that's something that will make you a target.

