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Australia - The 2022 'Booster' Season [18.10.2021]
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92 views • October 19, 2021
Victoria's officials are warning people not to get too comfy as the boosters are coming and health orders are NOT going away anytime soon.
13,674 views Oct 18, 2021
Memology 102 - 221K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ddqslEF_wcs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
13,674 views Oct 18, 2021
Memology 102 - 221K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ddqslEF_wcs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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