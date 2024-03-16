An Int'l Poll Watcher in Kherson Region - a lawyer & Int'l Relations Specialist, from the Rep. of Chile - Russian Presidential Election - People Eager to Vote

An international observer from the Republic of Chile highly appreciated the course of the Russian presidential election
◾️ Javier Pineda, a lawyer and international relations specialist, who observes the election process in Kherson region, noted that people were eagerly anticipating the elections as they arrived at the polling station before it opened.
- That is an interesting thing, because we think that with the general scenario of the military operation, which more complicate participating in the election. But we see that the people are participating in the process, as in other electoral processes.
Here's an article to read more...The Covert Campaign Against Russian Elections, Unraveling Web of Disinformation, Provocation, and Cyber Intrigue
https://clearstory.news/2024/03/15/allegations-of-interference-and-destabilization-in-the-russian-presidential-election-by-western-nations/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.