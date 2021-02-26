Most Appropriate And Beneficial Vaccine Injury Person - Kristi Simmonds Edit

Kristi Simmonds is but one of many Vaccine Injury People. This edited version is better than the first half's original. I will not even bother providing the link to the original. If you want to see it look it up yourself. But the second half looks like it has been posted February 20th - so very recently.Here is the link:The people that are behind the vaccines which are really gene "therapy" are the same people that claim Kristi and other vaccine injury people are fake. Kristi and her sister and her husband are not smart. That would be why she took it to begin with and why they are not advanced enough to mentally register who claims she is "fake".Here Is Somewhat Of An Update.Last Time Kristi Claimed She Supposedly Could Not Tell People What To Do Per Say On Whether To Take The Vaccine Or Not. She Is Still Not Dealing With A Full Deck Of Cards, Though. Neither She Nor Sean Skelton Nor Angelia Dessele "Get It" (The Full Picture). And They Are Continuing On As Guinea Pigs.Even If They Supposedly Recovered From Vaccine Injury, It Is Under A False Premise.Viruses Are Not Alive And They Are Not Contagious And There Is No Such Thing As A Healthy Nor Necessary Vaccine.Check out my video explaining what is taking place:Coronavirus - What To DoCheck Out ALL My Videos