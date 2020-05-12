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Inside The US Government's Top Secret Bioweapons Lab
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50 views • May 12, 2020
The Dugway Proving Ground is a US government facility that tests some of the deadliest chemical and biological agents on earth. Despite the dangerous experimentation, the facility has had some major slip ups.
Government experiments - https://iamnaturalnana.wordpress.com/2019/06/17/in-case-youre-under-the-impression-your-govt-has-your-best-interest-at-heart/
HIGH- CONTAINMENT LABORATORIES - https://www.gao.gov/assets/680/679392.pdf
Government experiments - https://iamnaturalnana.wordpress.com/2019/06/17/in-case-youre-under-the-impression-your-govt-has-your-best-interest-at-heart/
HIGH- CONTAINMENT LABORATORIES - https://www.gao.gov/assets/680/679392.pdf
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