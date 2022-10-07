InfoWars - Greg Reese Report - Depopulation Agenda Continues As World Leaders Prepare For Nuclear War - 10-07-2022

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The West is now speaking of starting World War III with a preemptive nuclear strike against Russia
Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense to keep him in the fight! Don't let the NWO be successful with their latest weapon against Free Speech!