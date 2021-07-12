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Fools Are Easily Provoked - Proverbs 12:16 (NIV)
16 Fools show their annoyance at once,
but the prudent overlook an insult.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Only fools are quickly triggered.
Remain composed when offended.
Ignore insignificant remarks.
https://pc1.tiny.us/6cse8287
#fools #annoyance #at once #prudent #overlook #insult