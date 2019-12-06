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THE PLAN CONTINUES FOOD STAMPS TO BE ENDED UNLESS MICRO CHIPPED
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379 views • December 06, 2019
THIS VIDEO IS FROM 2011 BUT IT STILL EXPOSES THE PLAN FOR THE POPULATION TO BE MICRO CHIPPED FOR ALL CONSUMER GOODS DIRECTLY FROM THE USDA WEBSITE.ALSO CHECK OUT INFOWARS TO SEE AUSTINS HOMELESS BEING ROUNDED UP AND CHIPPED BY THE UNITED NATIONS.
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