Do You Need To Be Taking Iodine? (Lugols Iodine)
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why Everyone Needs To Be Taking Iodine - (Lugols Iodine) - https://bit.ly/3QPdHiQ

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3CoZ4ie
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Do You Need To Be Taking Iodine? (Lugols Iodine)


I am a huge proponent of people taking Lugols Iodine which is a supplementation form of an essential mineral for humans & a question I get asked in regards to this supplement is do they 100% need to be taking it?


And if so why do they need to be taking it? How can they determine if they should be taking it or not? Why is Iodine an essential mineral for us? What causes an iodine deficiency? How do you determine if you're low in Iodine etc?


If you want to find out all the answers to this question make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


