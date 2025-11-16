BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mega Millions Jackpot Winner in Georgia Claims $980 Million Prize!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 followers
17 views • 2 days ago

Mega Millions Jackpot Winner in Georgia Claims $980 Million Prize!

A $980 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Newnan, Georgia, ending 40 draws without a big winner. The winner can choose between annual payments or a lump sum before taxes. This marks the eighth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. Stay tuned for all the jackpot news and updates!

#MegaMillions #JackpotWinner #GeorgiaLottery #MegaMillions2025 #LotteryNews #BigWin #MegaMillionJackpot #LotteryWinner #LifeChangingWin

lottery newslottery jackpotmega millionsmega millions 2025georgia lottery winner980dollar million jackpotlotto winnerbig lottery prizepublix newnanjackpot history
