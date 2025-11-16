© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mega Millions Jackpot Winner in Georgia Claims $980 Million Prize!
Description
A $980 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Newnan, Georgia, ending 40 draws without a big winner. The winner can choose between annual payments or a lump sum before taxes. This marks the eighth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. Stay tuned for all the jackpot news and updates!
