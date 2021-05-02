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Creepy Uncle Joe Biden in action
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111 views • May 02, 2021
How policians from both parties allow their children to parade up next to Joe Biden , touching & kissing their hair, placing his hands around their waist, is beyond me, are people dumb, blind or do they actually condone this?
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