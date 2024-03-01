Video from our Marines of the 155th Guards Brigade of the Pacific Fleet talking with captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces immediately after the capture of an enemy position in Novomikhailovka.
Please note that in the background you can hear the Marines fighting off the kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Well, even in such a situation, our soldiers joke and treat the prisoners with respect: “Nikola, you are mine, I have been looking for you for so long.”
