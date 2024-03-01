Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Marines of the Pacific Fleet Talking with Captured Soldiers of the Ukrainian AFs immediately after the Capture of an Enemy Position in Novomikhailovka
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1004 Subscribers
129 views
Published Yesterday

 Video from our Marines of the 155th Guards Brigade of the Pacific Fleet talking with captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces immediately after the capture of an enemy position in Novomikhailovka.

Please note that in the background you can hear the Marines fighting off the kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Well, even in such a situation, our soldiers joke and treat the prisoners with respect: “Nikola, you are mine, I have been looking for you for so long.”

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket