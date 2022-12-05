"One more time - AM I DETAINED?!" Four 🐷🐷🐷🐷 Respond at MI5 London

Community law courts.
There are no good cops. - Robert Higgs
The whole Good Cop / Bad Cop question can be disposed of much more decisively. We need not enumerate what proportion of cops appears to be good or listen to someone's anecdote about his uncle Charlie, an allegedly good cop.
We need only consider the following:
A cop's job is to enforce the laws, all of them;
Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, and some are even cruel and wicked;
Therefore, every cop has to agree to act as an enforcer for laws that are manifestly unjust or even cruel and wicked.
"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." Hunter S. Thompson
