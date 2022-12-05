"One more time - AM I DETAINED?!" Four 🐷🐷🐷🐷 Respond at MI5 London

Community law courts.

We the people are supreme authority our will is done. We have and do notice all those committing crimes against we the people and at the same time claiming authority.

You have no authority no authorisation to act.

Hand in your weapons and body armour whilst you still can bring honour to your self and your family.

De commission title Police officer. You are breaching the peace and wearing weapons and armour in contravention of Justice of Peace Act 1361. You are fired with immediate effect.

If you are seen on the street you will be arrested by we the people for breaking the law when you have been informed that carrying weapons is a violation.

JUSTICEs OF THE PEACE or Jops for short WILL REPLACE ALL CRIMINAL POLICING.

BY ORDER

SHERRIF BRITISH ISLES: HANNAH-BADR.



There are no good cops. - Robert Higgs

The whole Good Cop / Bad Cop question can be disposed of much more decisively. We need not enumerate what proportion of cops appears to be good or listen to someone's anecdote about his uncle Charlie, an allegedly good cop.

We need only consider the following:

A cop's job is to enforce the laws, all of them; Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, and some are even cruel and wicked; Therefore, every cop has to agree to act as an enforcer for laws that are manifestly unjust or even cruel and wicked.

⁣⁣⁣"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." Hunter S. Thompson



