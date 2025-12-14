🚨 Gaza child malnutrition remains catastrophic — UNICEF

UNICEF reports malnutrition in Gaza is still at catastrophic levels despite the ceasefire, with 9,300 children under five and over 8,000 pregnant/breastfeeding women treated in October alone.

🔴 The situation after ceasefire is still 5 times worse than in February as aid access remains limited and nutritious food is scarce.

🔴 Fruits and vegetables are available but unaffordable; meat costs ~$20/kg.

🔴 Malnourished mothers are recovering slower because they give their therapeutic food to their children first.