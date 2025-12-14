© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Gaza child malnutrition remains catastrophic — UNICEF
UNICEF reports malnutrition in Gaza is still at catastrophic levels despite the ceasefire, with 9,300 children under five and over 8,000 pregnant/breastfeeding women treated in October alone.
🔴 The situation after ceasefire is still 5 times worse than in February as aid access remains limited and nutritious food is scarce.
🔴 Fruits and vegetables are available but unaffordable; meat costs ~$20/kg.
🔴 Malnourished mothers are recovering slower because they give their therapeutic food to their children first.