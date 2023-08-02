Hybrid Warfare?? Winning a War Without a Single Bullet Fired?? Why Aren’t We Retaliating Over That Chinese Bio Lab Found in California?

I have been wondering about this for the last few days. Isn’t it amazing (NOT in a good way) that news breaks which shocks us to the core of our being, and then ::::::::::::::crickets::::::::::::::????

We’ve talked a lot about China’s encroachment on the United States here at The OP. We discussed the vast swaths of land being bought up by Chinese investors, including and airstrip in Texas. We discussed the secret Chinese police stations right here on American soil. There was the Chinese spy balloon that was allowed to fly all across the country, taking photos of our own facilities before finally being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. And now there is the secret Chinese bio lab in California that is every bit as egregious – and possibly more so.

Read Whole Document HERE: https://www.theorganicprepper.com/chinese-biolab/