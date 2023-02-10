PHARMAKÉIA - O TRONO DE SATANÁS (Segmento 02 - AVISO)

O video "PHARMAKÉIA - O TRONO DE SATANÁS" está em início de processo de edição. Isso irá demorar, não estou "finalizando", estou "começando" o processo. Peço que aguardem com paciência. Nenhum outro video será postado enquanto eu não finalizar esse.
Novamente, conto com suas orações.Obrigada!
(Rosaine Dalila Scruff)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.