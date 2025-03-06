Silent Fan MODIFICATION for Topton FU03 Ryzen 7 8845HS to NOCTUA LS PWM Review TEST #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
--- BEFORE Temp: 3.85ghz at 85 celcius, ram stick 1, 88c, ram stick 2 107c, ssd 91c, top of chassis 148 F
After the Fan addition and Thermal Grizzly Thermal Pads 2mm + change of ram to 2x24gb Ram Sticks Crucial 5600mhz
---- AFTER Temp: 3.90ghz at 85 celcius, ram stick 1, 85c, ram stick 2 88c, ssd 72c, top of chassis tof chassis 142 F / 60 C
Wattage use at 50-60% load 3.90ghz circa 17-30 watts from wall and about 4000 hashes
MODIFICATION AND TOOL LIST to get this video done:
- Noctua NF-A12x25 LS-PWM, Ultra Quiet Silent Fan, 4-Pin (120mm, Brown)
- Delinx 8W DC 12V PC Cooling Fan Speed Control,USB to Dual 3-Pin 4-Pin Fan Power Adapter Cable,DC 5V Step up 5-12V Adjustable,with 2-Way Splitter Cable
- Thermal Grizzly Minus Pad Advance – 4-Pack Thermal Interface Pad, 120x20x2.0mm
- Crucial RAM 24GB DDR5 5600MHz (or 5200MHz or 4800MHz) Laptop Memory CT24G56C46S5
- Crucial RAM 96GB Kit (2x48GB) DDR5 5600MT/s
- Softtouch 3/4" Square Self Stick Cabinet Bumper Pads to Dampen Sound and Protect Surfaces Clear 3/4", 6 Pack
- Makita B-65399 Impact Gold 14 Pc. Titanium Drill Bit Set, 1/4 In. Hex Shank
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger (DCK240C2)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Oscillating Tool Kit, 3 Speed, With Blades
MONERO MINING TUTORIALS I WATCHED:
- BEST MONERO MINING GUIDE - How To Mine Monero | CPU Mining Windows Tutorial (XMR)
- XMRIG HUGE PAGES MONERO MINING HOW TO
