The Slut
Fritz Berggren
Christians want a "prophet" but when Jesus Christ speaks they turn away in shame. Yearning for approval from Satan's children they are so quick to abandon what He clearly said. John 8:44, Rev 2:9, Rev 3:9, 1 Thes 2:14-16, Matthew 23:15.

Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com

christianchurchslut

