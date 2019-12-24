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Tomato Salad French Style
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17 views • December 24, 2019
Cooking With Benoit prepares a very tasty and easy tomato salad to make, as a starter for example.
This salad needs a vinaigrette, so i invite you to watch the video i made about the kind of vinaigrette I like :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2W8qldNlRI
The French word of the day : Couteau for knife
https://youtu.be/0WtDmbr9xyY?t=58
Recipe :
3 tomatoes
5fl oz of (homemade) vinaigrette
1 medium size onion
A bunch of washed and chopped parsley
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
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- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
This salad needs a vinaigrette, so i invite you to watch the video i made about the kind of vinaigrette I like :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2W8qldNlRI
The French word of the day : Couteau for knife
https://youtu.be/0WtDmbr9xyY?t=58
Recipe :
3 tomatoes
5fl oz of (homemade) vinaigrette
1 medium size onion
A bunch of washed and chopped parsley
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
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