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**REAL HEROES TELL THE VAXX TRUTH** -- DR. SAM WHITE
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360 views • January 10, 2022
Dr. Sam White has been slandered, libeled and persecuted for telling the truth about the experimental gene therapy masquerading as a "vaccine", but he is beating the tyrants and waking people up because he stands on the side of God, love and humanity. Thanks for tuning in to this update with Dr. Sam White.
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