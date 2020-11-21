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Military Mental Health “Treatment” Becomes Frankenpharmacy
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28 views • November 21, 2020
Despite the growing epidemic of military suicides by those who have been labeled with psych disorders and prescribed psych drugs, the prescribing of “cocktails” of psych drug has become the standard of mental health “treatment”.
Military records show that at least 1 in six service members has been on some form of psychotropic drug. Prescription records are not kept on the front lines, where drugs are often informally passed out by medics or between fellow soldiers.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/military-drugging-profiting-from-ptsd.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Military records show that at least 1 in six service members has been on some form of psychotropic drug. Prescription records are not kept on the front lines, where drugs are often informally passed out by medics or between fellow soldiers.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/military-drugging-profiting-from-ptsd.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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