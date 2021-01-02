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Georgia: Data Scientists Reveal 17,650 Votes Switched From Trump to Biden
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73 views • January 02, 2021
Georgia election data indicates 17,650 votes were switched from President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, data scientists testified on Wednesday during a state Senate hearing.
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