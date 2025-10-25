We Are Living In Strange Times That Keep Getting Stranger By The Minute-NTEB-OCT 25 2025

I have no main storyline to bring you today, no one thing that dominates the newsfeeds, but there is something I would very much like to draw your attention to. We are living in strange times, very strange times. Pastors packing guns while they preach in the pulpits, drag queens openly grooming children on live television, $17 dollars for a breakfast sandwich, and perhaps the oddest of them all, President Trump posting an AI video of himself in an F-16 jet fighter, wearing a king’s crown, and dropping feces over American citizens down below. What on earth is happening to us? Oh, you know.





“For the LORD shall rise up as in mount Perazim, he shall be wroth as in the valley of Gibeon, that he may do his work, his strange work; and bring to pass his act, his strange act.” Isaiah 28:21 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we have gotten so used to living at the circus that we no longer see the clowns. Our ‘new normal’, brought to us through events like the Pandemic and Operation Warp Speed, have created an “anything goes” and “everything up for grabs” type of existence. The America portrayed in Norman Rockwell paintings, long since over and gone, now seeming like a cruel joke, generates a real “how did we get here?” sense of distorted reality. Sadly, Gen Alpha, the first generation to be born entirely in the 21st century, and having no other reference point, thinks this is normal when it is anything but that. But students of history, and especially students of the Bible know exactly what’s going on, and that is the main storyline we bring you today on this edition of the Prophecy News Podcast. Tick, tock, goes the end times clock.