BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Health- It's About The Flow
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 7 months ago

The Vital Role of Flow in Health: Understanding and Improving Your Body's Systems


In this episode of 'Reality of Health,' we explore the crucial concept of flow in various systems of the body, such as lymphatic, blood, water, digestion, and air flow, and how it impacts overall health. We discuss different types of flow and their significance, including bubbly, slug, annular, stratified, homogeneous, and slip flow. The episode highlights how flow is essential not only in natural processes but also in financial health, mental clarity, and physical well-being. Learn practical ways to enhance flow through exercises, deep breathing, sun exposure, and more, to promote optimal health and vitality.


00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health

00:28 Understanding the Concept of Flow

01:37 Types of Flow in the Body

03:30 Flow in Nature and Everyday Life

12:37 The Importance of Movement and Exercise

15:07 Techniques to Improve Flow

19:13 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
natural healingblood pressurestructured waterblood circulationphysical exercisehealthy lifestyleenergy flowlymphatic systemfinancial healthdeep breathingairflowmental clarityhealth flowdigestion healthhydration benefits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy