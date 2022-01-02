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As in the days of Noah
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106 views • January 02, 2022
Listen carefully: humanity’s DNA is made originally by the creator, unaltered & untouched by mans science. The unvaxxinted are the only pure bloods left on the whole entire planet earth.
If you have been vaxxinated you have allowed these new nimrods to change your DNA,. If vaxxinated Your body will never be the same, you can not reverse gene therapy once injected with mRNA technology
If you have been vaxxinated you have allowed these new nimrods to change your DNA,. If vaxxinated Your body will never be the same, you can not reverse gene therapy once injected with mRNA technology
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