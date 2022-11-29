Americans are the Husband and our Government is our wife

In Genesis 3 I relate the marriage of Adam and Eve to how we as Americans should be looking at our Government. For we are the Husband and our Government is the wife. So it should be us telling them what we want done for America.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.