Thriving Beyond Survival

I'm committed to living simple in all facets of life-home, garden, power, etc and away from the hub bub of a world who tells me I cannot and cannot speak out as I wish. In addition, I hope to join with like minded people, learn all I can and, teach others what I know and offer items to help others as well.Moving here to Brighteon as I phase out Youtube and social media, and moving all to MeWe. I'm already having youtube take my videos down and social media labeling my posts as 'false news'. Time to get on with life and go beyond the nonsense.The video will be updated accordingly as time goes on minus the social media links.Join me at the link below if your like minded and for real. I very selective when it comes to nonsense!Thanks for watching my somewhat of a long video!