Amongst all the 911 tributes and not one mention about the israeli mossadi demolition team 100% responsible for all of the planted explosives...nada...not a word!
wightwabbit
1 Subscribers
74 views
Published 19 hours ago

Why is nobody talking about the israeli demolition team under the command of head israeli spook Ehud Barak, planting all of the explosives that caused the buildings to collapse on their footprint.  And don't forget about their dual usa citizenships....hahahaha

Keywords
911ehud barakmossadi explosives team

