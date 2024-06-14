BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Douglas MacGregor Unmask: "Ugly Truth on F-16 Passed to Ukraine - Russia Plan For Brutal Response"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9981 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
614 views • 10 months ago

In this compelling video, Colonel Douglas MacGregor, a former senior military advisor and well-known defense analyst, unveils the unsettling realities behind the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. MacGregor provides a critical analysis of the strategic consequences of this decision, which has significantly escalated tensions between NATO and Russia. He discusses how this military aid might provoke a severe and possibly brutal response from Russia, detailing the potential forms such retaliation could take. MacGregor’s analysis also touches on the broader implications for European security and the future of NATO-Russian relations. With his characteristic frankness and deep tactical insight, MacGregor questions the long-term wisdom of escalating military support in such a volatile environment. This video is crucial for understanding the deeper geopolitical strategies at play, the risks involved with arms escalation, and the potential ramifications on global stability. Viewers will gain an understanding of the complex dynamics that guide international military support and its consequences, making this an essential watch for anyone interested in the intricacies of modern warfare and diplomacy.

Mirrored - KR Media


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
russiaukrainedouglas macgregorf-16s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy