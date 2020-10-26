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Half Drunk, Oops Baby, Life Over? Freedomain Call In
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16 views • October 26, 2020
I think I've got a pretty good one for you.
First, I want to thank you for your work which helped me a lot with my struggles.
My name is [x]. I'm 25 years old Civil Engineer and I'm a Brazilian. I've always been suffering from anger issues with my ex, whom I have a 2 years old son with. Since the beginning of our turbulent relationship, I've been extremely angry towards her. I've never been angry with my other exes, only with her.
My anger starts with any move by her. Now we are having problems with our son, who is having aggressive issues in school. This makes me very angry, because I know this problem has something to do with our break up, and him being raised with separate parents.
I would like to know where is this coming from and if this is normal.
I think this subject will be interesting for the show, because this history involves an accidental pregnancy, depression, suicide attempt by my part, her struggling after the pregnancy, masculine behavior and a panoramical view of feminism in "third world" countries. I think a lot of people could benefit from that.
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Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
First, I want to thank you for your work which helped me a lot with my struggles.
My name is [x]. I'm 25 years old Civil Engineer and I'm a Brazilian. I've always been suffering from anger issues with my ex, whom I have a 2 years old son with. Since the beginning of our turbulent relationship, I've been extremely angry towards her. I've never been angry with my other exes, only with her.
My anger starts with any move by her. Now we are having problems with our son, who is having aggressive issues in school. This makes me very angry, because I know this problem has something to do with our break up, and him being raised with separate parents.
I would like to know where is this coming from and if this is normal.
I think this subject will be interesting for the show, because this history involves an accidental pregnancy, depression, suicide attempt by my part, her struggling after the pregnancy, masculine behavior and a panoramical view of feminism in "third world" countries. I think a lot of people could benefit from that.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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