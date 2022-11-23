THE HEROES OF FAITH - HEBREWS 11:23-40

Pastor
Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 11:23-40. Many years after Joseph died,
there was a new king in Egypt. He was afraid that there were so many Hebrews,
they might take over the country (Exodus 1). So he made them slaves. Then he
gave orders to kill all the Hebrew baby boys at birth. The parents of Moses saw
that he was an unusual child. They trusted in God and were not afraid of the
king. So they hid Moses for three months. When they could no longer hide him,
they put him in a basket. They put the basket among the plants by the river.
The daughter of the king found him there. She took him home and brought him up
as her own son.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
