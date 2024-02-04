Create New Account
A Constitutional Republic, Not A Democracy
Son of the Republic
Published 13 hours ago

The Dan Smoot Report

Vol. 12 No. 16 (Broadcast 556)

18 April 1966 | Dallas, Texas

https://youtu.be/ewJyuXSW5nA

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutiondeclaration of independencecommunismsocialismlifemonarchytyrannylanguagedictatorshipdemocracyconservatismpropertysubversiontotalitarianismcontractmob ruleunalienable rightsconstitutional republicequalityautocracymajority ruledan smootequalitarianism

