Famous COVID Doctor Reveals What's Really Going On - Dr. Zev Zelenko 2021

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Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko is known for promoting the Zelenko Protocol, a three drug combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate and azithromycin as part of an outpatient treatment for COVID-19.
Inspired (now banned): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rvc4n08_pvc
Inspired on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vr51li-famous-covid-doctor-reveals-whats-really-going-on-dr.-zev-zelenko-2021.html