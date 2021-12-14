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Famous COVID Doctor Reveals What's Really Going On - Dr. Zev Zelenko 2021
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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463 views • December 14, 2021

Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko is known for promoting the Zelenko Protocol, a three drug combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate and azithromycin as part of an outpatient treatment for COVID-19.


Inspired (now banned): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rvc4n08_pvc

Inspired on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vr51li-famous-covid-doctor-reveals-whats-really-going-on-dr.-zev-zelenko-2021.html

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current eventsfeargodfaithanxietypsychologymass psychosiscovidzev zelenko
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy