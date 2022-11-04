The Activation #22: Separating Climate Facts from Fiction with James Corbett

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The Conscious Resistance
@theconsciousresistance
On this episode of The Activation podcast Derrick Broze interviews returning guest James Corbett regarding his work on climate change. James has been researching the claims about climate change since 2007 and has produced dozens of reports and podcast dissecting the various claims about anthropogenic climate change. Derrick and James discuss what the climate change propagandists have right and what they have dangerously wrong. They also discuss the agenda behind the climate change movement. You are not going to want to miss this informative and empowering episode!
Sources: https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-activation-22
Music for The Activation provided by Freejay MacLoud https://www.freejaymusic.com
Sign up for Derrick Broze’s Holistic Self-Assessment online course:
https://www.universityofreason.com/holistic-self-assessment
Download the Holistic Self-Assessment for FREE:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/product/the-holistic-self-assessment/
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.