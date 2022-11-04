The Activation #22: Separating Climate Facts from Fiction with James Corbett

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Conscious Resistance
@theconsciousresistance
On this episode of The Activation podcast Derrick Broze interviews returning guest James Corbett regarding his work on climate change. James has been researching the claims about climate change since 2007 and has produced dozens of reports and podcast dissecting the various claims about anthropogenic climate change. Derrick and James discuss what the climate change propagandists have right and what they have dangerously wrong. They also discuss the agenda behind the climate change movement. You are not going to want to miss this informative and empowering episode!
