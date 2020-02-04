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2/03/20 #IOWA4TRUMP: Caucus, SOTU, Trial, CV C-Ship #BOOMERANG
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91 views • February 04, 2020
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2/3: TONIGHT, the Iowa Caucus may predict the Dem 2020 candidate as it has for recent history. Meanwhile, President Trump's SOTU speech tomorrow is predicted to outline the battle of undoing the DS at the next level....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/j...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
https://nypost.com/2020/02/03/joe-bid...
https://archives.frontpagemag.com/poi...
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspi...
https://kesq.com/money/2020/02/03/you...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-0...
Please watch the video with Del BigTree on the CV synthetic bio:
https://www.brighteon.com/105ddb05-07...
https://nationalfile.com/scientist-ex...
5G and CV:
https://www.vigiliae.org/virus-link-t...
https://venturebeat.com/2020/01/27/zt...
Per many people reporting my video 4 nights ago pauses or won't play after 19 min--this is where Dr. Ding, from Harvard, says the CV's middle RNA sequencing is unknown in former CV's and that it's coding inserts CV protective proteins into the cells.
Dr Eric Ding says CV is new virus RNA sequence now removed:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/20...
https://www.who.int/ageing/age-friend...
https://www.infowars.com/whos-ex-emer...
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/1...
This is the Event 201 Davos/Gates planned Pandemic:
https://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jap...
https://www.ns-businesshub.com/scienc...
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83.1K subscribers
2/3: TONIGHT, the Iowa Caucus may predict the Dem 2020 candidate as it has for recent history. Meanwhile, President Trump's SOTU speech tomorrow is predicted to outline the battle of undoing the DS at the next level....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/j...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
https://nypost.com/2020/02/03/joe-bid...
https://archives.frontpagemag.com/poi...
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspi...
https://kesq.com/money/2020/02/03/you...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-0...
Please watch the video with Del BigTree on the CV synthetic bio:
https://www.brighteon.com/105ddb05-07...
https://nationalfile.com/scientist-ex...
5G and CV:
https://www.vigiliae.org/virus-link-t...
https://venturebeat.com/2020/01/27/zt...
Per many people reporting my video 4 nights ago pauses or won't play after 19 min--this is where Dr. Ding, from Harvard, says the CV's middle RNA sequencing is unknown in former CV's and that it's coding inserts CV protective proteins into the cells.
Dr Eric Ding says CV is new virus RNA sequence now removed:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/20...
https://www.who.int/ageing/age-friend...
https://www.infowars.com/whos-ex-emer...
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/1...
This is the Event 201 Davos/Gates planned Pandemic:
https://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jap...
https://www.ns-businesshub.com/scienc...
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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