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A Different Kind of Breakfast
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470 views • June 23, 2021
Having a funky breakfast with soaked oats, apple, kale, hemp powder and more. About 750 calories, I show you how I measure and choose ingredients, what spices to use, etc.
Hope you enjoy and get inspired.
You are welcome to share any ideas you have on your own unusual breakfast or any other meals in the comment section.
Website with cool swag https://nutritionbyeric.com
Amazing, raw, premium maca https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100267069-12464693
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Instagram ► https://instagram.com/nutritionbyeric
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Hope you enjoy and get inspired.
You are welcome to share any ideas you have on your own unusual breakfast or any other meals in the comment section.
Website with cool swag https://nutritionbyeric.com
Amazing, raw, premium maca https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100267069-12464693
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
CONNECT WITH ME
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/nutritionbyeric
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/nutritionbyeric
Facebook ► https://facebook.com/nutritionbyeric
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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