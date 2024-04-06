Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LONDON MAYOR SAYS CITY IS SAFEST IN THE WORLD
channel image
KevinJJohnston
272 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
2 views
Published a day ago

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan whom has destroyed the City of London England, has now stated that London is the safest city in the world, even though crime is up 6000% since he and his brother and took over the city.

It is a city that is falling apart fast and his lies will put many lives in danger. However, nobody's removing this guy from office which is the part that blows my mind the most.

www.freedomreport.ca

Keywords
youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket