⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(22 July 2023)

▫️According to confirmed info, on 6 July, as a result of a group strike w long-range, sea-based precision weapons on the territory of the Nat Army Academy in Lvov, a large # of Polish & German merc stationed there have been destroyed.

📊In total, 4,990 foreign militants have been killed during the SMO. In addition, 4,910 merc escaped from the battlefield leaving the territory of UKR.

▫️The AF RU Federation will continue the targeted destruction of foreign merc on the territory of UKR.

▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated & active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, avi & artillery, 14 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Belogorovka, Berestovoye, Spornoye, Zaitsevo, and Kleshcheevka (DPR).

▫️In addition, AFU 28th, 60th, 115th mech, 10th mtn assault & 81st airmobile brig, as well as 2 field camps of foreign merc, have been hit close to Zolotaryovka (LPR), Veseloye & Yasnogorka (DPR).

▫️Ammo depots of the 24th & 28th mechanised brig of the AFU have been destroyed near Novgorodskoye & Konstantinovka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses, 280 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehic, 5 motor vehic, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys & 3 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by aviation, artillery, heavy flame thrower syst & units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, 7 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Karmazinovka, Kremennaya, Novovodyanoye & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️In addition, units of 21st, 66th & 67th mech brig of AFU have been eliminated close to Kovalyovka (LPR), Terny & Yampolovka (DPR).

▫️The activities of 1 UKR sabot & recon group have been suppressed close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses to 170 UKR servicemen, 7 armoured fighting vehi, 5 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, as a result of the actions by aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower syst of the Vostok GOF, 3 enemy attacks have been repelled near Urozhaynoye & Priyutnoye (DPR).

▫️In addition, enemy manpower & hardware concentration areas of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade & the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit close to Staromayorskoye & Priyutnoye (DPR).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of active actions by the Group's artillery & units, activities of 2 UKR sabo & recon groups have been suppressed near Lugovskoye & Marfopol (Zaporozhye region).

▫️RU troops launched an attack on manpower & hardware of the 33rd, 47th & 65th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka & Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 190 UKR men, 2 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor vehi, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery syst & 1 U.K.-manuf FH-70 howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of actions by avi & artill of the Zapad GOF manpower & hardware of the 14th Mech Brig of the AFU & the 103rd Territorial Def Brig have been hit close to Novomlynsk, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg) & Stelmakhovka (LPR).

▫️In addition, 1 UKR sabo & recon group has been destroyed near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 UKR men, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor vehi & 2 D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 UKR men, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor vehi & 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU Fed have neutralised 94 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 117 areas.

▫️1 temporary deployment point of foreign mercs' unit has been hit close to Goncharovskoye (Chernigov reg).

▫️In addition, an aviation fuel storage has been destroyed at the Kanatovo airbase of the UKR Air Force (Kirovograd reg).

▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted 15 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket syst projectiles, 3 HARM anti-radiation mis & 1 Storm Shadow cruise mis.

▫️In addition, 15 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Kremennaya (LPR), Gorlovka, Novobakhmutovka, Novoukrainka (DPR), Preobrazhenka, Novopokrovka, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg) & Sadovoye (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 456 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 5,169 UAV, 426 AG mis syst, 10,811 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,139 fighting vehi equipped w MLRS, 5,562 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,803 special military motor vehi have been destroyed during the SMO.