⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(22 July 2023)
▫️According to confirmed info, on 6 July, as a result of a group strike w long-range, sea-based precision weapons on the territory of the Nat Army Academy in Lvov, a large # of Polish & German merc stationed there have been destroyed.
📊In total, 4,990 foreign militants have been killed during the SMO. In addition, 4,910 merc escaped from the battlefield leaving the territory of UKR.
▫️The AF RU Federation will continue the targeted destruction of foreign merc on the territory of UKR.
▫️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions.
▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated & active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, avi & artillery, 14 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Belogorovka, Berestovoye, Spornoye, Zaitsevo, and Kleshcheevka (DPR).
▫️In addition, AFU 28th, 60th, 115th mech, 10th mtn assault & 81st airmobile brig, as well as 2 field camps of foreign merc, have been hit close to Zolotaryovka (LPR), Veseloye & Yasnogorka (DPR).
▫️Ammo depots of the 24th & 28th mechanised brig of the AFU have been destroyed near Novgorodskoye & Konstantinovka (DPR).
▫️The enemy losses, 280 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehic, 5 motor vehic, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys & 3 D-30 howitzers.
▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by aviation, artillery, heavy flame thrower syst & units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, 7 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Karmazinovka, Kremennaya, Novovodyanoye & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).
▫️In addition, units of 21st, 66th & 67th mech brig of AFU have been eliminated close to Kovalyovka (LPR), Terny & Yampolovka (DPR).
▫️The activities of 1 UKR sabot & recon group have been suppressed close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).
▫️The enemy losses to 170 UKR servicemen, 7 armoured fighting vehi, 5 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.
▫️In S Donetsk direction, as a result of the actions by aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower syst of the Vostok GOF, 3 enemy attacks have been repelled near Urozhaynoye & Priyutnoye (DPR).
▫️In addition, enemy manpower & hardware concentration areas of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade & the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit close to Staromayorskoye & Priyutnoye (DPR).
▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of active actions by the Group's artillery & units, activities of 2 UKR sabo & recon groups have been suppressed near Lugovskoye & Marfopol (Zaporozhye region).
▫️RU troops launched an attack on manpower & hardware of the 33rd, 47th & 65th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka & Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 190 UKR men, 2 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor vehi, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery syst & 1 U.K.-manuf FH-70 howitzer.
▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of actions by avi & artill of the Zapad GOF manpower & hardware of the 14th Mech Brig of the AFU & the 103rd Territorial Def Brig have been hit close to Novomlynsk, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg) & Stelmakhovka (LPR).
▫️In addition, 1 UKR sabo & recon group has been destroyed near Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 UKR men, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor vehi & 2 D-20 howitzers.
▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 UKR men, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor vehi & 2 D-30 howitzers.
▫️OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU Fed have neutralised 94 AFU artill units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 117 areas.
▫️1 temporary deployment point of foreign mercs' unit has been hit close to Goncharovskoye (Chernigov reg).
▫️In addition, an aviation fuel storage has been destroyed at the Kanatovo airbase of the UKR Air Force (Kirovograd reg).
▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted 15 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket syst projectiles, 3 HARM anti-radiation mis & 1 Storm Shadow cruise mis.
▫️In addition, 15 UKR UAV have been destroyed close to Kremennaya (LPR), Gorlovka, Novobakhmutovka, Novoukrainka (DPR), Preobrazhenka, Novopokrovka, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg) & Sadovoye (Kherson reg).
📊In total, 456 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 5,169 UAV, 426 AG mis syst, 10,811 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,139 fighting vehi equipped w MLRS, 5,562 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 11,803 special military motor vehi have been destroyed during the SMO.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.