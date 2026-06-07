Trump gets pissed off & quits interview - Meet the Press, clip

Trump gets pissed off & quits interview.

Adding:

Trump tells NBC: Lebanon doesn't need to be part of any Iran deal, no Iranian frozen assets will be released, and there will be zero sanctions relief in any agreement.



He added that if Iran fails to reach a deal, the U.S. will continue degrading the Iranian military until American forces can safely extract the uranium from the country.

Adding:

Iran’s World Cup team has been informed that they must leave and enter the U.S. on the same day as their matches, and will not be allowed to stay for any period of time in the U.S.



Iran is the only team in the entire FIFA 2026 World Cup that will be forced to travel back and forth, and will spend their time in Mexico instead.

Adding:

The U.S. is exploring the purchase of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius, according to The Daily Telegraph citing sources.



The Indian Ocean archipelago hosts the joint US-British military base at Diego Garcia. Washington's primary concern is preventing China from gaining a foothold in the region.