Cory Gray, Serge Darosa Kingdom Round Table , July 3rd 2023
Resistance Chicks
#17 - Discerning And Dealing With Wolves In Sheep Clothing! Make sure to check out my book https://a.co/d/j9o07Ch "Born Again As Kings – the end of satan and the beginning of God's Kings" available on Amazon

Tonight's Topic: Because of political correctness, and weak mindsets, the church has been letting wolves in and actually permitting them to preach. Then when the ministers expose or rebuke the wolves many believers say "that was mean" or "how dare he be like that toward that person." They don't realize that pastors and leaders in the body of Christ are, in a big part, PROTECTORS. Tonight you will learn tips for discerning wolves and how to deal with them. How to shut them down, and even convert them in many cases!


