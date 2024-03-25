PUTIN - We Know by Whose Hands This Crime Against Russia and its People was Committed - We Want to Know Who Ordered it! - part 1

Putin - We know by whose hands this crime against Russia and its people was committed - We Want to Know Who Ordered it!.
adding... about the whole address
Putin expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the bloody terrorist attack in "Crocus" and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He also thanked everyone who assisted the victims in the Moscow region attack.
Putin stated that Russian society demonstrated genuine solidarity, unity, and mutual support after the "Crocus" terrorist attack.
Putin emphasized that those who planned the "Crocus" attack aimed to sow panic and discord in society but were met with unity and determination to resist.
He requested updates on the search for the terrorists responsible for the "Crocus" attack and their masterminds.
Putin asserted that the terrorist attack in "Crocus" was carried out by radical Islamists and raised questions about their motives and who benefits from such acts of terrorism.
He emphasized that the Russian armed forces maintain the initiative along the entire contact line, while the Ukrainian "counteroffensive" has failed.
adding...
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon called the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall shameful and terrible and called on Tajiks to pay attention to raising children in order to protect them from committing such acts and not to discredit the name of the Tajik people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.