Putin - We know by whose hands this crime against Russia and its people was committed - We Want to Know Who Ordered it!.

Putin expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the bloody terrorist attack in "Crocus" and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He also thanked everyone who assisted the victims in the Moscow region attack.

Putin stated that Russian society demonstrated genuine solidarity, unity, and mutual support after the "Crocus" terrorist attack.

Putin emphasized that those who planned the "Crocus" attack aimed to sow panic and discord in society but were met with unity and determination to resist.

He requested updates on the search for the terrorists responsible for the "Crocus" attack and their masterminds.

Putin asserted that the terrorist attack in "Crocus" was carried out by radical Islamists and raised questions about their motives and who benefits from such acts of terrorism.

He emphasized that the Russian armed forces maintain the initiative along the entire contact line, while the Ukrainian "counteroffensive" has failed.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon called the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall shameful and terrible and called on Tajiks to pay attention to raising children in order to protect them from committing such acts and not to discredit the name of the Tajik people.





