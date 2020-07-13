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The Somber Depiction Of Black On Black Violence in America’s Inner Cities.
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35 views • July 13, 2020
This is from the 1993 John Singleton’s film Menace To Society. A truthful depiction on the somber violence in poverty ridden Black American neighborhoods. This is what you won’t see on the Mainstream MEDIA (Most Effective Devil In America), perpetrators aren’t white so who cares? Right?
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