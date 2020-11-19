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This is The Biggest Scam Ever Perpetrated on The Human Race
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125 views • November 19, 2020
In this explosive interview, Spiro Skouras is joined by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. The two discuss the latest developments regarding the coronavirus situation which was declared a global health pandemic, by the Gates funded World Health Organization
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