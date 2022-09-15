Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Evil Cabal
65 views
channel image
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published 2 months ago |

Evil does exist. It is evident in the attempt by the psychopathic cultic control cabal to establish tyranny through various modalities. They are using unconventional warfare on humanity, including mind manipulation programming, poisons, and more to reduce population, generate chaos and finalize full dominance.

We need a process of awakening, awareness, healing and cooperation to identify evil intention and action, stop evil from dominating the world and restore freedom and beneficial living. (https://AwareMore.com/Programs/notes.htm)

Keywords
freedomnatural healthdeceptionevilhealingmind controlsurvivalwarmanipulationprogrammingawarenesstranshumanismcooperation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket