The Evil Cabal

Evil does exist. It is evident in the attempt by the psychopathic cultic control cabal to establish tyranny through various modalities. They are using unconventional warfare on humanity, including mind manipulation programming, poisons, and more to reduce population, generate chaos and finalize full dominance.

We need a process of awakening, awareness, healing and cooperation to identify evil intention and action, stop evil from dominating the world and restore freedom and beneficial living. (https://AwareMore.com/Programs/notes.htm)