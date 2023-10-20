Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the UN Agenda 2030 New World Order

Dutch political commentator, Eva Vlaardingerbroek: Unelected globalists are using the pretext of "reducing nitrogen emissions" to shut down the global farming industry, so people will have no choice but to eat insects and lab-grown "meat", under the banner of UN Agenda 2030.





"The people behind this want to establish a one world government, a 'New World Order', in which they decide what we eat, when we eat, where we travel, when we travel, who we meet, and what we are allowed to spend our money on. Basically, control over every single aspect of our lives."





"They don't want us to eat foods that make us strong. They want us to eat synthetic meat created by Bill Gates. They want us to eat bugs, they want us to drink soy milk, so that we become weak and obedient, and we do as they say."





Full talk: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Fr8eV5oQyyI